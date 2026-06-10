Detectives seize 9,100 grams of cocaine, firearms in narcotics investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) conducted a cocaine seizure following a long-term narcotics investigation in Montgomery County.

After several months of investigating, TCSU detectives developed enough evidence that 54-year-old Bruce Eubanks from Miami Township was involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics, according to a spokesperson.

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Based on information that was gathered throughout the investigation, two search warrants were issued at locations in the 700 block of Springfield Street in Dayton and the 3000 block of Bright Bounty Lane in Miami Township.

During the searches, investigators seized more than 9,100 grams of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding $500,000, and several firearms.

Eubanks was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on multiple drug-related charges.

“This investigation is another example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together toward a common goal,” said Director Josh Walters.

Narcotics Seizure Montgomery Co (Kettering Police Department)

The TCSU is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement partnership dedicated to protecting the communities of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro, and West Carrollton through collaborative investigations and proactive enforcement duties.

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