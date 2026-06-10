Ohio man dumpster dives after accidentally throwing away winning lottery ticket

HURON COUNTY — An Ohio man recently had to get his hands dirty to retrieve his winning lottery ticket.

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The man from Willard, in Huron County, accidentally threw away his Bingo 25 Times 25 Scratch-Off ticket.

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“Thankfully, he realized it but not before the trash was taken out,” the Ohio Lottery wrote in a release.

The man ended up having to do a little dumpster diving to find his winning ticket.

The ticket ended up being a $100,000 winner.

After taxes, he’s taking home just over $73,000.

As of June 5, there are seven more Bingo Times 25 tickets worth $100,000 remaining.

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