18-year-old high school student killed on his way to school; Family files lawsuit against RTA

DAYTON — The family of an 18-year-old Dunbar High School student who was shot and killed at Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center while waiting for a bus to school is suing the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the Greater Dayton RTA was negligent.

The complaint alleges that RTA knew about issues related to crime and violence at the hub in Downtown Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 18-year-old Alfred Hale III was shot in the chest while waiting for a bus to school in April. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Julius Williamson, Jr., and Hale had exchanged words outside of the In & Out Carry-Out. Williamson then pulled out a gun and shot Hale, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Williamson allegedly ran from the scene and disposed of the gun at the Levitt Pavilion. It was later recovered by investigators and was later determined to have been stolen from someone in Harrison Township.

The 23-year-old is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting.

Attorneys for the family said Hale’s parents have demanded change, and that both the RTA and Dayton Public Schools come up with a plan to prioritize student safety and make adjustments to student transportation.

The shooting has sparked numerous safety concerns about students using the RTA Hub and RTA buses for transportation to school. It’s led to changes in state law and a high-profile lawsuit involving the Dayton Public School District and the state of Ohio.

