WHIO Radio Morning Show host Larry Hansgen wins prestigious Marconi Award

DAYTON — Larry Hansgen, morning show host for WHIO Newstalk Radio 95.7FM and 1290AM, has won a prestigious Marconi Award.

Hansgen was in New York City on Tuesday and walked away with the Medium Market Personality of the Year award.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) celebrated the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring excellence and performance in radio during a live ceremony at the Edison Ballroom on the eve of NAB Show New York.

Established in 1989 and named for inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities demonstrating outstanding achievement and service to their communities.

Hansgen has been the host of Miami Valley’s Morning News since 2003. He joined the staff of WHIO Radio in 1981 as an overnight board operator and quickly rose through the ranks. He became the Sports Director that year, and in 1982, became the play-by-play voice of the University of Dayton basketball.

In 1988, he also added Flyer football announcing.

As part of Cox Media Group, he is also a regular contributor to the Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV. In addition to his work in the media, Larry is a certified personal trainer with a specialization in Russian kettlebells.

He speaks German and also performs as a stand-up comedian at comedy clubs in Southwest Ohio and Indiana.

