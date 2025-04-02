18-year-old dies after shooting at Ohio library

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot inside an Ohio public library.

The shooting happened at the Main Branch of the Shaker Heights Public Library around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

When police arrived at the library, they found 18-year-old Charles Shanklin, of Shaker Heights. They started CPR until EMS arrived at the scene.

Shanklin was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WOIO reported that one person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Shaker Heights City Schools confirmed that Shanklin was a student at Shaker Heights High School last year and that the person of interest is a current student in the district.

“As you are aware, a shooting took place earlier today at the Shaker Heights Main Library involving past and present Shaker Heights students. In light of this incident, there will be no classes at Shaker Heights High School and the Innovative Center for Personalized Learning on Wednesday, April 2. Students in CTE programs are not expected to report to their off campus sites. All other school buildings will remain open,” the district said in a statement obtained by WOIO.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The library will remain closed until further notice.

