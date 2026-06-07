Officers respond to reported power outage at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Officers responded to a reported power outage at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The outage was reported after 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that officers are at the Greene.

A viewer called our newsroom to report that power was out at the movie theater and some restaurants at the Greene.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]