Officers respond to reported power outage at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Officers responded to a reported power outage at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek on Sunday night.
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The outage was reported after 7 p.m.
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Beavercreek dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that officers are at the Greene.
A viewer called our newsroom to report that power was out at the movie theater and some restaurants at the Greene.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.
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