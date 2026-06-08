UPDATE: Over 3,700 outages reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — -UPDATE @ 8:00 P.M.-
Thousands are without power on Sunday night.
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AES Ohio reports that over 3,700 customers are without power as of 7:50 p.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.
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There are 3,762 AES customers without power.
Here is the county breakdown:
- Greene- 2,959
- Champaign- 634
- Montgomery- 140
- Miami- 15
- Preble- 9
- Auglaize- 4
We will continue to update this story.
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