UPDATE: Over 3,700 outages reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — -UPDATE @ 8:00 P.M.-

Thousands are without power on Sunday night.

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AES Ohio reports that over 3,700 customers are without power as of 7:50 p.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

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There are 3,762 AES customers without power.

Here is the county breakdown:

Greene- 2,959

Champaign- 634

Montgomery- 140

Miami- 15

Preble- 9

Auglaize- 4

We will continue to update this story.

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