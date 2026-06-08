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UPDATE: Over 3,700 outages reported across Miami Valley

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — -UPDATE @ 8:00 P.M.-

Thousands are without power on Sunday night.

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AES Ohio reports that over 3,700 customers are without power as of 7:50 p.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

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There are 3,762 AES customers without power.

Here is the county breakdown:

  • Greene- 2,959
  • Champaign- 634
  • Montgomery- 140
  • Miami- 15
  • Preble- 9
  • Auglaize- 4

We will continue to update this story.

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