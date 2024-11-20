18-year-old accused of shooting man near RTA bus hub formally charged

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man accused of shooting another man near an RTA bus hub in downtown Dayton was formally charged on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ge’Neale Galloway, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business, according to Montgomery County Commons Pleas Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the area of South Jefferson Street around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

A man was walking on the sidewalk when he passed Galloway and appeared to say something to him, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The two men got into an argument and a crowd began to gather.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Galloway took a gun from his jacket and fired three shots, hitting the man once.

Surveillance video caught Galloway running away from the scene, going down an alley, and dumping the gun in a nearby dumpster.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Galloway was arrested minutes later on the Main Street bridge.

Galloway was previously convicted of burglary as a juvenile, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

He was given intervention instead of conviction for carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charges in August.

The prosecutor’s office said there will be a revocation hearing for these charges on Nov. 21.

Galloway is held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He will appear in court for the charges connected to the shooting on Nov. 26.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



