18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting near RTA bus hub

DAYTON — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting near an RTA bus hub in downtown Dayton on Monday.

Ge’Neale Galloway, 18, is booked into the Montgomery County Jail on initial charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of official business, according to online jail records.

News Center 7 previously reported that Monday afternoon Dayton police and medics were called to the area of South Jefferson Street for reports of a shooting.

A man was walking on the sidewalk when he passed Galloway and appeared to say something to him, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

An argument then began between the two and a crowd began to gather.

Galloway then took a gun from his jacket and shot the man three times, the affidavit and statement of facts state.

Galloway then ran from the scene before being arrested minutes later on the Main Street bridge.

Surveillance video helped point officers to a jacket Galloway was wearing and the gun that was dumped in a nearby dumpster.

At last check, the victim in the shooting is listed as being in stable condition.

