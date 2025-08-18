16-year-old, adult hurt after shooting at large party

VANDALIA — Two people were hurt after shots were fired during an argument at a large party.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Vandalia officers and medics responded at around 10:38 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop Eight Road on reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a large party taking place at a business, and witnesses reported that an argument had occurred between several people, according to a media release.

Two people shot at each other but ran from the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

A 16-year-old also showed up at Dayton Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound related to the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vandalia Division of Police at 937-415-2278.

