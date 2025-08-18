Officers investigating reported shooting in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Vandalia neighborhood.

Vandalia officers and medics responded at around 10:38 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop Eight Road on reports of a shooting, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Photos show a building surrounded by yellow caution tape and several police cruisers at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted the Vandalia Police Division of Police to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

