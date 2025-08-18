Mixed emotions about upcoming vote to repeal alcohol ban at Great Darke County Fair

DARKE COUNTY — Fair lovers enjoyed the food and rides this weekend at the Great Darke County Fair.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the fair board about the possibility of allowing the sale of alcohol at the fairgrounds. Hear their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Bill Garland said that he and his wife have been attending the Darke County Fair since they were kids.

He told Patterson it feels like one big family reunion.

“The Darke County Fair is just everybody coming together, they meet up, they get food, they talk reminisce,” said Garland.

A big topic being discussed at the fairgrounds is possibly ending prohibition, meaning alcohol could be sold at the fair.

Patterson reports that it has been in place since 1901.

A vote is coming soon to repeal it.

“It will require a three-quarters affirmative vote from the total membership of the Ag Society,” said Jayden Hicks, Darke County Fair Director.

We will update this story.

