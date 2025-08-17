88-year-old woman dies after head-on crash on busy road

WARREN COUNTY — A woman is dead after a head-on crash on a busy road on Sunday.

State troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 12:30 p.m. to a crash on Dixie Highway south of Manchester Road in Warren County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The victim has been identified as 88-year-old Juanita Sebastian of Franklin.

An initial investigation showed that Sebastian drove a 2005 Buick LaCrosse northeast on Dixie Highway. She went left of center and hit a 2015 Kia Sedona.

Beth Heizer, 60, drove the Kia and had an 80-year-old woman passenger with her.

Medics transported Sebastian to Atrium Medical Center, where she died, the spokesperson said.

Both Heizer and her passenger were taken to Kettering Health Middletown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

