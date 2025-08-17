Officers investigating after 2 women reportedly fired shots at each other

DAYTON — Officers are investigating reports of two women firing shots at each other in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Dayton officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that two women reportedly fired gunshots at each other.
No other information was available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the incident.
We will continue to update this story.
