Construction to convert busy intersection into roundabout facing more delays

TROY — The construction project designed to alleviate traffic at a busy Miami County intersection has been delayed again.

The City of Troy’s project to convert the intersection of Adams Street and Riverside and Staunton roads into a single-lane roundabout has been moved to the first half of 2026.

A spokesperson with the City of Troy said the change is “due to staffing turnover and the need to schedule with outside utility companies to move utility lines and poles.”

The project was originally scheduled to take place during the summer, but was delayed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Troy Engineering Department said the change will improve traffic flow and access to the area.

The intersection is heavily used by school buses, particularly during arrival and dismissal times.

When construction begins, Adams Street and Staunton Road will remain open, but Riverside Drive will be closed periodically.

