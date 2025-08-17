2 men seriously hurt after ATV crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Two men were seriously hurt after an ATV crash in Springfield on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened in the 400 block of Upper Valley Pike after 9 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Person hospitalized after being rescued from Ludlow Falls; Fire department warns of dangers
- Police searching for woman accused of stealing goods from Kroger
- ‘Violation of your privacy;’ Police searching for person responsible for several daytime break-ins
A 50-year-old man was driving a Polaris Predator 500 ATV on a private drive, just east of 400 Upper Valley Pike, when he lost control.
The report indicates that the ATV overturned, and the driver was thrown off the vehicle.
A 48-year-old man was a passenger on the ATV at the time of the crash.
Medics took both men to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.
No citations were issued in this crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group