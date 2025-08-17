Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy; have you seen him?

ST. MARYS — Have you seen this missing 16-year-old boy?
St. Marys Police are searching for Brodie McDermott, 16.
They posted his photo on social media.
He was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at his home on Camden Avenue.
Brodie was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and white tennis shoes, according to St. Marys Police.
Contact the St. Marys Police Department at 419-394-2325 if you have seen Brodie or know his whereabouts.
