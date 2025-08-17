Classes canceled at local high school due to continued air conditioning issue

DAYTON — Classes at a local high school have been canceled because of ongoing air conditioning problems.

Horizon Science Academy High School announced that classes at its Shoup Mill Road location will be canceled on Monday, according to our school and business closing list.

The school said on its website that it is “due to a malfunction with the air conditioning system.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Horizon Science Academy High School canceled classes on Friday due to A/C issues.

All administration staff are required to report at 7:30 a.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the school to see if it will be back open on Tuesday.

We will continue to update this developing story.

