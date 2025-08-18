Man dies after being pulled from car submerged in water

CLEVELAND — A man is dead after firefighters pulled out from a car submerged in water in Ohio.

Firefighters responded to a Cleveland pier before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday on reports of a car in the water, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

When they arrived, they found a car about 100 feet offshore, submerged with the rear taillights visible.

Two divers swam to the car and used entry tools to gain access and pull the man out, WOIO said.

They got the victim to dry land.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Cleveland firefighters.

Crews pulled the car from the water on Saturday, WOIO reported.

No additional victims were found.

