16 people injured after porch roof collapses during St. Patrick’s Day party

PITTSBURGH — A porch roof collapsed from underneath the feet of some people and onto others below during a St. Patrick’s Day weekend party.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were called to Semple Street in Pittsburgh, according to our sister station WPXI.

A porch collapsed in the back of the building.

TRENDING STORIES:

WPXI reported a group of people were on top of it partying and a group was partying below.

16 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Three of those people had serious injuries but were in stable condition.

The other 13 people had minor injuries. The worst of those injuries was a compound leg fracture.

Police told WPXI up to 500 people were at the party..

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group