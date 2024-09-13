1-year-old at center of statewide Amber Alert found safe; suspect in custody

NEWARK, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert was canceled after a 1-year-old girl who police said was abducted by her non-custodial father was found safe Thursday.

News Center 7 previously reported that an Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for 1-year-old Lux Tiwari from the Newark area.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Sewak Tiwari, the child’s non-custodial father.

The child and the suspect were found at a hotel nearly two hours after the Amber Alert was put in place, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Tiwari’s vehicle was also located at the hotel by Columbus police. Tiwari has been taken into custody.

Newark police are expected to provide further details on Friday.

