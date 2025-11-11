1 woman dead, 1 man injured after attempted Ohio murder-suicide

COLUMBUS — One woman is dead, and a man is injured after an attempted murder-suicide in Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Upper Arlington Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Fishinger Road for the report of a stabbing, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Police said they received a 911 hang-up call for the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 64-year-old woman dead inside the house and an injured 76-year-old man.

The man was transported to a hospital and was in a stable condition.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide from domestic violence.

The woman was the victim, and her husband is the suspect, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Upper Arlington Police Department in the investigation, and the case will be presented to a Franklin County grand jury for review.

