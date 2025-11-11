New vendor coming to popular area food hall

DAYTON — A new vendor is coming to The Silos in Dayton.

Fête, from the founder of the former Top Knot Kitchen, is a brand-new concept that includes the same food from Top Knot with even more variety.

“Fête leans into its beloved bowls, salads, and sauces while adding new signature favorites like pumpkin chickpea curry and enchiladas verdes,” The Silos shared on social media.

It will include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options alongside hearty classics.

“Fête is for everyone who believes that mealtime should be a party,” the post read.

A grand opening date for Fête has not been announced yet.

