Man dies trying to save his dogs from Ohio house fire

CLEVELAND — A man died early Tuesday morning after trying to save his dogs from a house fire in Northeast Ohio.

The fire happened around midnight at a home in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The victim’s mother was able to get out of the home and call 911. She told firefighters that her son was still inside the home.

The Cleveland Fire Department shared on social media that the man re-entered the home in an attempt to save his dogs, but was “overcome by smoke/heat from wind-driven fire.”

While firefighters were able to pull him out, the man died from his injuries at a Cleveland-area hospital, WOIO reported.

Medics also transported the victim’s mother to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A lieutenant with the fire department told WOIO that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

