UPDATE: 1 dead after crash involving a semi in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6PM:
At least one person is dead after a crash on State Route 72 in Greene County, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
The crash involves 3 vehicles and a semi.
OSHP has not confirmed what vehicle the person who died was in.
We are working to learn the identity of the person who died.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
INITIAL REPORT:
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Monday evening.
The call came in around 5 pm on State Route 72 in Greene County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is headed to the scene, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
