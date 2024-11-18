1 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a head-on car crash in Clark County Monday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post troopers and medics were called to the 2200 block of Troy Road before 6 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

State Route 41, or Troy Road, is currently blocked as troopers investigate the cause of this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

