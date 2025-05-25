1 taken to hospital after boat crash at Indian Lake

RUSSELLS POINT — One person was taken to the hospital after a boat crash at Indian Lake Saturday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, sheriff’s deputies and ODNR officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Indian Lake Yacht Club on reports of a possible boat accident in Logan County.

This is at the 200 block of Chase Avenue in Russells Point.

A boat had crashed into the sea wall, ODNR said.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the boat had left the scene and was later found at his apartment, ODNR.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

