1 seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Harrison Township Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. state troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Salem Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, identified as Albert L. Washington, 54, of Trotwood, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a maroon-colored Pontiac Grand Prix that fled the scene.

Washington was transported to Grandview Hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

