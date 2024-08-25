1 person dead, 1 seriously injured after head-on crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — One person is dead and one was seriously injured after a head-on crash in Riverside Saturday night.
Around 11:55 p.m. Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to a crash on Old Troy Pike in Riverside.
The preliminary investigation shows a an SUV driven by 49-year-old Rustam Suleymanov of Dayton was traveling southbound on Old Troy Pike.
A car operated by 53-year-old Michael Jumper of Huber Heights was traveling northbound.
Suleymanov traveled left of center and struck Jumper head-on.
Jumper was pronounced dead on scene, and Suleymanov was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
