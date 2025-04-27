1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Parkhill Drive on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group