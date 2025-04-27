1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Parkhill Drive on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire crews battle massive semi fire on I-75
- Applebee’s vandalized with anti Semitic symbols, slurs
- Local sergeant found under the influence of alcohol while on duty
One person was injured and taken to a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group