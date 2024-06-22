‘It’s an honor;’ Several acts ready to take off for this year’s Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Saturday is the first of two days of this year’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

We will recap the first day of the Dayton Air Show today on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

They will celebrate 50 years of air shows here in the birthplace of aviation.

The Blue Angels will headline this year’s lineup.

It will be hot on Saturday with highs expected in the mid-90s and heat indices around 100, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat exhaustion and apply plenty of sunscreen.

As News Center 7 reported this week, they are among several performers including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, Titan Aerobatic Team, and many more.

Several of our reporters got a first-hand look at what the performers will be doing from their point of view.

As reported Tuesday, News Center 7′s John Bedell, got a first-hand look at the Titan Aerobatic Team’s act ahead of this weekend’s air show.

“It’s an honor to be up here and fly with y’all. To be invited to this air show is a big deal,” said Jimmy Fordham, a pilot with the Titan Aerobatic Team .

On Wednesday, News Center 7′s Mike Campbell flew in a Boeing Stearman PT-17 with Dream Flights, an organization that honors flights.

“I’ve personally flown lots of veterans who did training in these 80 years ago,” Hunter Stuckey, Dream Flights pilot, said.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 6:00, Stuckey is a Fed-Ex pilot for his real job but said taking veterans on these Dream Flights aboard this plan has given his life purpose.

As reported Friday, News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz flew with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

The team travels the country to perform at air shows.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Flying will start around 11:15 a.m.

