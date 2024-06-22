Army Golden Knights gives News Center 7 a glimpse into air show act

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is this weekend.

It will take place Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.

Acts spent Friday preparing to perform in front of expected major crowds. The U.S. Golden Knights were one of those groups who practiced.

As reported by News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz at 5:00, he got to ride along with the U.S. Golden Knights.

“I’m loving every minute so far,” said Sergeant First Class Zachery Krietenstein.

He is in his second year with the U.S. Army Golden Knights. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chad Wissel just started with the team.

“I was born in Cincinnati,” he said. “(The) Dayton Air Show happens to be my first live air show.”

Wissel told Hershovitz his family would be watching him fly the plane for the parachute team for the first time.

“There’s so many things that align that you cannot say that it’s a coincidence,” he said. “I’ve been absolutely blessed to find myself in this position.”

The team travels the country to perform at air shows.

They allowed Hershovitz to ride along as they prepared for this weekend’s performance.

The team had a quick meeting before taking off. Hershovitz watched as the team got suited up for their jump.

Then, they were in the air.

“We are slowly getting higher until we reach 12,000 feet for the knights to make their big jump,” said Hershovitz inside the plane.

When they reached it, the golden knights started jumping.

“It’s exhilarating,” said Krietenstein.

Hershovitz watched as each Golden Knight jumped out of the plane, miles above the ground.

“That’s the most exciting part is jumping in from all the people that we see,” Krietenstein said afterward.

Hershovitz added that it was very strange to land a plane with less people in it than they started.

“The jumpers do get the glory, but I think being a pilot is pretty cool too,” said Wissel. “To share my profession and passion with them, especially in this capacity is something that’s going to be remembered for a lifetime.”

Hershovitz even got a sticker after the ride.

You can see the full Golden Knight show at this weekend’s air show.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Flying will start around 11:15 a.m.

