Dayton Air Show’s economic impact more than $5M

DAYTON — The Dayton Air Show is just days away and people from all over the country are coming to watch.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz has how businesses are cashing in on the sky-high excitement LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> News Center 7 hits the sky with organization aimed at honoring veterans ahead of Dayton Air Show

“We’ve got folks coming in from England,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show. “A lot of folks coming from all over the world.”

No matter near or far, each of these visitors makes an impact. The air show’s overall economic impact is more than $5 million.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group