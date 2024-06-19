News Center 7 hits the sky with organization aimed at honoring veterans ahead of Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — There are many flying acts ready to take center stage at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend and News Center 7 had the honor of going up in one of those planes today.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell got the chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman PT-17 with Dream Flights, an organization that honors veterans.

Dream Flights has several World War II-era, single-engine planes that take veterans up on flights for free. The idea is to spread smiles and improve lives.

“I’ve personally flown lots of veterans who did training in these 80 years ago,” Hunter Stuckey, Dream Flights pilot, said.





