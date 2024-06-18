News Center 7 gets first-hand look at Titan Aerobatic Team’s act ahead of Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The Dayton Air Show takes off in just four days.
News Center 7′s John Bedell got a first-hand look at one of the acts ahead of the show that you can see LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Jimmy Fordham is a pilot with the Titan Aerobatic Team and watched the Dayton Air Show on TV when he was younger.
“I remember watching that, and to be here at the 50th anniversary and actually be flying the show is really a great honor for the Titan team,” Fordham said.
On Tuesday, News Center 7 got a first-hand look at the show Fordham and other pilots fly from their point of view.
