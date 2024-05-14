50th annual Dayton Air Show just over a month away, here’s a sneak peek at who will be there

DAYTON — The 50th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is just over a month away.

Organizers have been working since last year to make sure this milestone show is a special one. We caught up with them to see who’s been added and who won’t be making it LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

“I’ve been to the Dayton air show multiple times and it’s always had a special place in my heart,” Billy Smith, the president of the T-34 Association, said.

The T-34 Association has about 600 members across the country, and they are the latest act to join the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

“We kind of consider ourselves caretakers. We’re taking care of this piece of history and passing it on,” Smith said.

They’ll have 16 planes there, some up in the air and others down on the ground. That way visitors can get up close, which is something Billy says always touches him.

“I can’t tell you how many veterans come up. And they look at these airplanes and they go I learned to fly in this in 1956. And that just does something to me inside when I meet a guy like that,” Smith said.

