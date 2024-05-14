Plant-based drug growing in popularity could have deadly side effects

Some hail Kratom as a miracle for beating opioid addiction, but it’s banned in other states and countries.

See why people are seeking out Kratom and why doctors are concerned about its potentially deadly side effects LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

At just about any smoke and vape shop, the products behind the counter include the latest craze, Kratom, in liquid, powder, or capsule.

“So I’ve got some liquid Kratom. And all of these powders that say Thai, Vietnam, or Indo, they’re all from that region.” Smoke shop owner Alexis Adams said. “You can put them in your purse. You can put them in your car. You can put them in your pocket They’re just quick, easy to go.”

Adams said she has seen an influx of customers seeking out the plant-based product at her shop. In the U.S. about 1.7 million people over the age of 12 admitted to using Kratom in 2021.

