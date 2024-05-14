Surveillance video shows exchange of gunfire between Ohio officers, man armed with rifle

COLUMBUS — Surveillance video from a home in eastern Ohio shows the moments leading up to a suspect being fatally shot by police after he opened fire on two officers, Saturday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, fatally shot a woman before the officers’ arrival, our news partners at WBNS-TV reported.

Footage from a nearby home shows two people coming out of a home and talking to a man after a woman is heard screaming, “Don’t touch me.”

One of the bystanders is heard saying, “I don’t know what going on, but chill out bro.”

The video goes on to show the man firing several shots at the bystanders who run for cover.

He then turns around out of the frame and three more shots can be heard before a woman begins screaming.

Police arrived a short time later after being called to the area on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, a neighbor nearby pointed officers in the direction of the shooting.

As the neighbor is seen talking to police, the two officers begin running toward the intersection of McAllister Ave and Lockwood Rd.

A shot can be heard coming from the direction of the suspect.

One officer is seen holding his gun and yelling at the man to put his hands up. Several shots were then fired by an officer who yelled “Shots fired. Shots fired. He’s got a rifle,” into his radio.

Both officers take cover outside the home before slowly walking back toward the intersection with their guns drawn.

One officer is heard asking the other if he can see the suspect. The officer answers “no” seconds before firing three shots and ducking cover as the suspect shoots his rifle.

The officers then ran for cover outside the neighbor’s house again.

The suspect was hit in the exchange of gunfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Both officers have been with the Columbus Division of Police for one year, according to CDP Chief Elaine Bryant.

Officers and medics who were still at the scene were then directed to a house on Lockwood Road where they found a woman who was shot by the suspect before the officers’ arrival, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Further details about the shooting and the victim are unknown at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.





