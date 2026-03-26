24-year-old man who posed as Ohio high school student facing new charge

OHIO — The Venezuelan man who posed as an Ohio high school student is facing a new charge, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

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Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra was indicted on one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person in Wood County on Wednesday.

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Court documents obtained by our affiliate indicate that the alleged offense took place between Jan. 1, 2025, and May 22, 2025.

As previously reported, Labrador-Sierra was arrested in May 2025 after Perrysburg police reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for help with identification.

The Department of Justice said in 2019 that Labrador-Sierra entered the country legally on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed.

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Investigators said the man eventually used a fake identity with a false birthdate to appear younger.

He enrolled in Perrysburg High School under the name “Anthony Labrador.” District officials have denied claims that they were aware of his false identity.

Federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra used a fake Ohio driver’s license and provided false information to illegally buy a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford in July 2022.

The U.S. Department of Justice handled the case and supplied images, including Venezuelan identification cards and security images, to prove he was lying about his age.

As previously reported, Labrador-Sierra was sentenced to two years in federal prison in January for lying on immigration and firearm forms.

He pleaded guilty to four federal charges in September, including:

Possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States

Making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm

2 counts of making or using false writings or documents

A Wood County grand jury also previously indicted Labrador on forgery and perjury charges. This case is still pending.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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