24-year-old man who posed as Ohio high school student learns punishment for federal charges

OHIO — The Venezuelan man who posed as an Ohio high school student has learned his punishment for federal charges, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, 24, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Friday for lying on immigration and firearm forms.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Labrador pleaded guilty to four federal charges in September. Those include:

Possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States

Making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm

2 counts of making or using false writings or documents

Federal court records indicate that he was not ordered to pay restitution.

The Department of Justice said in 2019 that Labrador-Sierra entered the country legally on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed.

Investigators said the man eventually used a fake identity with a false birthdate to appear younger.

He enrolled in Perrysburg High School under the name “Anthony Labrador.” District officials have denied claims that they were aware of his false identity.

Federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra used a fake Ohio driver’s license and provided false information to illegally buy a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford in July 2022.

He was arrested in May 2025 after Perrysburg police reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for help with identification.

WTOL-11 reported that the U.S. Department of Justice handled the case and supplied images, including Venezuelan identification cards and security images, to prove he was lying about his age.

In November, a Wood County grand jury indicted Labrador on forgery and perjury charges. This case is still pending.

