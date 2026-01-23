Local deputy resigns after reporting for duty under the influence

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County deputy resigned after he reported for duty under the influence.

Deputy Jackson Frantz resigned from his full-time position with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 21, Sheriff Jim Frye said.

Frye said Frantz was in uniform and in possession of his issued firearm when he reported for duty under the influence.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay.

An investigation is being finalized and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office who will determine if Frantz will face criminal charges.

News Center 7 previously reported that in November 2023, Frantz pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and prohibitions concerning companion animals.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and community service.

He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2019.

