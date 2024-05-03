Deputy pleads guilty to domestic violence, throwing dog to ground

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County deputy will spend at least 30 days in jail.

Jackson Frantz pleaded guilty to assault and prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to Sidney Municipal Court records.

Frantz grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and threw her causing her to hit a wall and fall, according to court documents.

Court documents also state Frantz picked up a dog over his head and threw it onto the ground twice before holding the dog to the ground, injuring it.

He was originally facing two felony charges but the prosecution changed them to misdemeanors.

In addition to his sentencing of 30 days in jail, Frantz must complete 40 hours of community service

Frantz must not consume any alcohol or drugs while on probation and undergo an assessment for drugs, alcohol and anger management.

Frantz was put on administrative leave in November.

News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if he is still employed.

