UD Alumni team Red Score to play in 2024 TBT in Dayton Regional this summer

DAYTON — The Basketball Tournament will be returning to Dayton later this summer.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UD Alumni team Red Scare upset in 1st Round of TBT

The regional games for the 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all-event- will be played at the UD Arena from July 19-24, a University of Dayton spokesperson announced on Thursday.

“Every year we go back to Dayton, the crowd grows,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “We have a great partnership with the University of Dayton. I look forward to seeing a motivated Red Scare team attempt to avenge last summer’s early exit. It just goes to show how difficult it is for any team to win six straight games in this format.”

>>RELATED: UD alumni team Red Scare to open 2023 TBT play in Dayton Regional

Dayton’s alumni team, the Red Scare, will be also playing.

It will be organized for former University of Dayton basketball players Joey Gruden and Jeremiah Bonsu. Gruden will serve as the team’s head coach for the sixth straight summer.

Red Scare will make roster announcements throughout the spring.

This will be the third summer that Dayton has served as TBT host. Red Scare won the 2022 Dayton Regional and advanced to TBT’s semifinals

Tickets for the 2024 Dayton Regional will go on sale later.

Fans can sign up for the TBT’s waitlist by visiting this website.

It hurt last year, letting you all down…



THAT’S WHY WE’RE OFFICIALLY ON A RED SCARE REVENGE TOUR‼️@thetournament just belongs at UD Arena!



You won’t want to miss this @DaytonMBB fans - https://t.co/9KF5tEHsbk https://t.co/Bv5ZLrJLHc pic.twitter.com/Eu7ffAzgnK — Red Scare - Dayton’s TBT Team (@FlyersTBT) February 22, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group