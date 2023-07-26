UD alumni team Red Scare to open 2023 TBT play in Dayton Regional

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s alumni team, “Red Scare” will begin play later today in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at the UD arena.

Red Scare is the no. 1 seed of the Dayton Regional of the $1 million, winner-take-all summer event.

Games will take place July 26-29 at the University of Dayton Arena and Dayton will host a TBT quarterfinals game on July 31.

There will be four games at the UD Arena today. The schedule includes:

(2) Friday Beers vs (7) Athletics Miami, 1 p.m.

(3) Team Colorado vs (6) Men of Mackey, 3 p.m.

(4) Carmen’s Crew vs (5) Team Overtime, 6 p.m.

(1) Red Scare vs (8) India Rising, 8 p.m.

If Red Scare wins their game tonight, they will take on the winner of Carmen’s Crew and Team Overtime Friday night at 8 p.m.

Red Scare is once again organized by former walk-ons Joey Gruden (head coach) and Jeremiah Bonsu. Red Scare’s current roster includes:

Chris Wright (2007-11)

Jordan Sibert (2013-15)

Scoochie Smith (2013-17)

Darrell Davis (2014-18)

Ryan Mikesell (2015-20)

Rodney Chatman (2019-21)

Jordan Barham (Ohio University)

A.J. Pacher (Wright State)

Terry Allen (Richmond)

Red Scare, now entering its fifth year in TBT, is coming off its most successful TBT appearance in 2022, which included a run to the semifinals.

Tip-off between Red Scare and India Rising is at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Dayton Regional and to purchase tickets, visit this website.

