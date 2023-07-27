UD Alumni team Red Scare upset in 1st Round of TBT

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s alumni team, “Red Scare” lost their first-round game of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) to India Rising, 77-67, Wednesday at the UD Arena.

This marks the first time Red Scare has lost in the first round in its fifth year of playing in TBT.

Tajinder Lall led India Rising with 26 points and ended the game with a jumper during the Elam Ending.

Jordan Sibert scored 19 points to lead Red Scare while Ryan Mikesell added 13. Scoochie Smith had 12 points and Rodney Chatman scored 11.

The Red Scare led 34-30 with 3:58 left in the first half but India Rising finished the half on an 11-4 run to lead, 41-38 at halftime.

India Rising expanded the lead to as much as 15 points in the second, 59-44, with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Red Scare scored six straight points to end the quarter to cut the deficit to 59-50.

Red Scare trailed, 68-53, in the fourth quarter but got within 10 points, 68-58, with under four minutes left when the Elam Ending began. India Rising needed 76 points to win.

Smith’s layup got Red Scare within four, 70-66, but could not get any closer.

Kiran Shastri’s trey increased India Rising’s lead to 75-67. After a missed layup by Chatman, Lall scored to give India Rising the win.

India Rising will face Carmen’s Crew, the Ohio State University’s alumni team, Friday night at 8 p.m.

