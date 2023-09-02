New era of Dayton football begins today at Illinois State

NORMAL, IL — A new era of University of Dayton football gets underway today to start the 2023 season.

>>Dayton football kicker named to FCS preseason watch list

Head Coach Trevor Andrews, a 1998 UD grad and three-year letter winner, begins his first season as head coach replacing Rick Chamberlin, who announced his retirement after the 2022 season.

The Flyers play at Illinois State this afternoon in Normal, Illinois.

Dayton returns 13 starts from the 2022 season, including six on offense and seven on defense.

On special teams, kicker Sam Webster is back, along with both long snappers, and the kickoff and punt returners.

>>Dayton football picked to finish third in PFL, 4 Flyers earn preseason all-league honors

This will be the 115th season of UD football.

The Flyers were picked to finish in third place in the Pioneer Football League.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 1 p.m. with Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly.

©2023 Cox Media Group