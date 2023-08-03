Dayton football picked to finish third in PFL, 4 Flyers earn preseason all-league honors

The University of Dayton Football team has been picked to finish third in the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

It is also one of two schools to have four players on its preseason all-conference team.

UD was picked to finish behind St. Thomas and Davidson, according to preseason balloting.

St. Thomas earned 98 points and eight first-place votes. Davidson had 92 and two first-place votes. The Flyers were third with 75 and San Diego finished fourth with 73.

Four Dayton Flyers picked to the PFL’s preseason all-conference team were linebacker Nate Arthur, safety Cole Hildebrand, defensive tackle Sam Schadek, and offensive tackle David Tkatch.

New head coach Trevor Andrews will welcome all 100 players back to campus for preseason camp on Thursday.

Their first practice will be tomorrow at 12:45 p.m. and their first in full pads will be Wednesday, August 9, at 8:30 a.m. Both Practices will be at the Jerry Von Mohr Practice Field at the Arena Sports Complex.

The team will hold two preseason scrimmages. One is on August 14 at 5 p.m. and the second will be Saturday, August 19, at 8 a.m., at the Von Mohr Practice Field.

Andrews will be in his first season as head coach for the Dayton Flyers.

Last year, they finished with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in the PFL.

UD’s first game will be September 2 at Illinois State and their first home game will be September 9 when they host Central State at 1 p.m.

