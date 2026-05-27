Wright-Patt civilian employee among those arrested in human trafficking sting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Wright-Patterson AFB employee has been arrested as part of a statewide human trafficking sting.

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News Center 7 previously reported that more than 120 men, including four from the Miami Valley, ended up in handcuffs after the statewide sting.

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In Montgomery County, 56-year-old Joseph Ferguson, 30-year-old Nicholas Gregory, 67-year-old Michael Duffy, and 39-year-old Corbin Giffith were all arrested and charged with solicitation.

A spokesperson for the Air Force Materiel Command confirmed that Ferguson is employed with AFMC on Wright-Patterson AFB.

The spokesperson said they cannot provide additional information as it is an “ongoing investigation.”

During “Operation Spring Cleaning”, law enforcement served search warrants at homes and massage parlors and set up undercover stings involving online chats and in-person meetings.

We will continue to follow this story.

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