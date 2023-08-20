Dayton football kicker named to FCS preseason watch list

DAYTON — A University of Dayton placekicker has been placed on a preseason FCS Watchlist for the coming year.

Sam Webster, a grad student from Richfield, has been named to the Watch List for the Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the top kicking specialist at the FCS, NCAA Division II, Division III, and NAIA levels, a UD spokesperson said.

He is the new first Dayton kicker to the Mitchell List since William Will in 2016.

Webster made 13 of 17 kickers and 29 of 31 extra points last year for 68 points.

He enters this year among the top kickers in program history.

Webster is tenth in scoring with 213 points, fifth in field goal accuracy (75%), fourth in PAT accuracy (96.1%), fourth in career field goals (30), and third in kick scoring, UD said.

He graduated Cum Laude from the University of Dayton last spring and is completing his eligibility as a grad student.

The Dayton Flyers begin the 2023 season at Illinois State on September 2.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio and here on WHIO.com.

