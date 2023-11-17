Dayton plays St. John’s in Charleston Classic semifinals following thrilling comeback over LSU

CHARLESTON, SC — The Dayton Flyers will battle the St. John’s Red Storm after a thrilling 70-67 come-from-behind over LSU in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.

UD trailed by as much as 15 points, 60-45, with just over nine minutes left but went on a 19-2 run to take a 64-62 lead with 3:42 remaining.

The Tigers led, 67-64, with under a minute left but Koby Brea’s three-pointer tied with it 47 seconds left.

Following an LSU turnover with 21 seconds left, the Flyers had a chance to win it.

Javon Bennett found Nate Santos for the game winning three with four seconds to play.

The Flyers improved to 2-1 with the win.

St. John’s is coming off a 53-52 win over North Texas to start the tournament. Houston and Utah won their first-round games to end the first day of the tournament.

Dayton will play St. John’s at 2 p.m. later this afternoon while Houston plays Utah at 4:30 p.m. The winner of each game will advance to the championship game Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.

Coverage of UD and St. John’s will start at 1 p.m. on WHIO Radio. Larry Hansgen and Keith Waleskowski will have the call.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.





